Syiem weighs party options, mum on council polls

SHILLONG: One of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), PN Syiem, whose resignation last Sunday shocked many in the political fraternity, has said several parties have approached him.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Wednesday for the first time after his resignation, Syiem said he understood from media reports that he was being sidelined from party meetings and “it was clear that the party wanted itself to be free from me”.

“I had my own vision and ideology to serve the party but since the party does not need my service, I will see now as to which party requires my service,” he added.

The former Congress leader said though many parties have approached him, he has not decided which one to join.

When asked if he would not contest the upcoming council elections, the former CEM of KHADC said he cannot comment anything on the matter.

Meanwhile, PDF MLA Hamlet Dohling, while terming the resignation of Syiem as surprising, said the central working committee of the party will meet in the first week of January to discuss and decide whether the resignation should be accepted.

“In my personal opinion, we have always respected PN Syiem as he is a senior and experienced politician of the state,” he added.

Syiem, along with others, formed the PDF after he revolted against Congress leader Mukul Sangma for which he was expelled from the party.

Syiem later contested the 2018 Assembly polls from Mawsynram constituency as a PDF candidate but he was defeated by Congress MLA HM Shangpliang. He later contested Ranikor bypoll but lost once again to UDP’s Pius Marwein.