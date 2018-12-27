Rita Ora opens up about her insecurities

Pop star Rita Ora says she feels ‘nervous all the time’ and is ‘never satisfied’ with her work. In an

interview of Love magazine’s YouTube video series #MovingLove, the singer opened up about her insecurities and vulnerabilities, reports a website. ‘I get nervous all the time. And that sometimes makes it difficult, and people may not understand you. You want to scream from the rooftops just for someone to listen to you,” Ora said. ‘I’m never satisfied, I always want to do something else, something more. Keep moving, keep working. I never wanted to stop moving. It really is true, you only need one person to believe in you and then you feel like you can do anything,’ she added. She also shared that she doesn’t want her happiness or feeling of beauty to be defined by her success and job, adding that she feels happiest and most beautiful when she’s spending time with her family and friends. (IANS)