Pala to raise mine tragedy in LS

NEW DELHI: The catastrophic mine mishap in Meghalaya will be raised on the floor of Parliament on Thursday when the area MP Vincent H Pala will bring an adjournment motion.

Rajya Sabha member Wansuk Syiem also condemned the government’s apathy in handling the major disaster. She will also raise the matter in the Upper House at the first opportunity, she said.

“I shall move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha once the House reassembles after the long break. The government has utterly failed even after a fortnight of the mines disaster of this magnitude,” Pala said, adding, “It is high time the governments both at the Centre and in the state transport heavy pumps to drain out water from the collapsed mine.”

When asked why he did not raise this matter in the Lok Sabha, the MP said he did not get any time from the Lok Sabha secretariat to raise this issue.