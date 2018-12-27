One killed in Amlarem mob attack

JOWAI: A 40-year-old resident of Amlarem village who was critically injured in a mob attack succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased person, identified as Martino Shylla, was attacked by a group of 15-16 people at Amtapoh in Amlarem civil sub-division.

According to police, the accused were all workers of Ngaitlang Dhar, the NPP legislator from Umroi and brother of minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Shylla went to the workers’ camp on Wednesday evening with the driver of a vehicle that was later used by the accused to escape, and three others, said West Jaintia Hills SP Lakador Syiem.

On reaching the camp they were attacked. Shylla was grievously injured and three others escaped. The driver is absconding.

The incident took place between 8pm and 9pm. Eleven of the accused were apprehended by locals near Syiem Jingsuk Church when they were trying to escape in the vehicle with Meghalaya registration.

Shylla’s relatives took the body home where an inquest was conducted and later the body was sent to Civil Hospital for autopsy.