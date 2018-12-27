Meghalaya sends proposal for scheduling of Khasi, Garo languages

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has sent a proposal for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union Government.

Khasi Authors Society (KAS) president Dr DRL Nonglait who has been following up on the issue said that the proposal was sent by the Government to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) few weeks back along with the resolution passed by the Assembly and Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005.

The Meghalaya Assembly in November had unanimously passed a fresh resolution to urge the Centre to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The fresh resolution replaced the earlier resolution which was passed by the State Assembly on September 27.

Dr DRL Nonglait also said that the Society was also in close touch with the Ministry and they are contemplating to go to New Delhi on January 3 or January 4 to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to press for early inclusion of the languages in the Eighth Schedule.

During the meeting, the delegation would also meet the MPs from Meghalaya. They are also in close touch with some NGOs of Mizoram and Bihar who too are making similar demands for inclusion of their language in the eighth schedule of the constitution.

He also said that there would be budget session of the Parliament before the next year’s general elections and they would press upon the Centre to bring the Bill for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in that session.