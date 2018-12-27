DoNER minister faces flak for failing to visit tragedy-hit Meghalaya mine

SHILLONG: Opposition’s chief whip and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie has slammed the Union DoNER Minister, Jitendra Singh for not visiting Meghalaya even as 15 labourers continue to remain ‘trapped’ inside a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills for over two weeks.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Sawkmie said that the DONER Minister had failed to perform and look towards interest of the Northeastern region especially the state of Meghalaya.

“This is a time when the state need his help to supervise and to take control of the situation in the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills along with the state machinery and NDRF,” he said while adding that the Union DoNER Minister so far has not done anything and that is unfortunate.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor in a tweet informed that he has spoke to chief of K B L Pumps, Sanjay Kirloskar about helping in the crisis in Meghalaya

“Have been speaking to Sanjay Kirloskar, chief of @KBLPumps, about helping in the crisis in Meghalaya. He has rushed a team to assess the actual needs: what kind of pumps would work best in local conditions. Meanwhile the pumps used for the #KeralaFloods could be diverted if suitable,” Tharoor said in a tweet ‘