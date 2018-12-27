Beckham still hasn’t apologised: Katherine Jenkins

Singer Katherine Jenkins says that retired football legend David Beckham still hasn’t apologised after slamming her for ‘singing at the rugby and taking coke’ in leaked emails

The 38-year-old Welsh singer told The Sun she was ‘disappointed’ to see the comments allegedly made by the former footballer in leaked emails published in 2017, despite his team vehemently denying all accusations, reports a website.

This came after it was alleged that Beckham slammed Jenkins for receiving an OBE in an email to his PR manager, as he also lamented not receiving a knighthood.

Speaking about the shock comments Beckham made towards her, the singer admitted she has no reason to feel anything but proud of her achievements.

The opera star was awarded an OBE in 2014, for services to various charities and her journeying to war zones to entertain the troops. ‘You’re just minding your own business and you get caught up in this massive storm. You just think, ”Aw, I wasn’t doing anything”.

To get caught up in that wasn’t pleasant. I don’t know why, again, that was aimed at me.’

“I also don’t feel the need to defend this, by the way. I know what I’ve done and when I got the OBE it was given to me for music, and for charity”. (IANS)