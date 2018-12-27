Babri Masjid panel to approach SC if Ram temple ordinance passed

Lucknow: The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court in case the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre brings in an ordinance paving way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, an office-bearer said on Wednesday.

He said the BMAC took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday. The move comes ahead of the January 4 hearing by the apex court on the matter.

While right-wing groups and the RSS have been pressing for the ordinance, the opposition has been seeking a court verdict on the contentious issue. (IANS)