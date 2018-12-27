Assam takes river fest route to promote tourism

GUWAHATI: Assam is taking the river festival route to promote tourism in the rural areas. One such event, Dwijing Festival, which is into its third edition this year, got under way on the banks of the Aie river in Chirang district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam public and health engineering minister, Rihon Daimary said that the festival has set a benchmark for itself over the past three years.

“Both domestic and foreign tourists have come to the fair. In the coming years, we aim to make the festival venue a tourist hub,” Daimary said after inaugurating the event.

The 12-day winter festival is being organised by Assam Tourism Development Corporation to promote river tourism in the rural areas of Bodoland Territorial Council.

The festival also aims to provide livelihood opportunities for locals.

The day began with a marathon race from Chapaguri to the Aie river that was flagged off by Arjuna awardee boxer L. Sarita Devi.

Tourism minister, Chandan Brahma thereafter inaugurated stalls which showcased ethnic food. Brahma had earlier said that the government plans to make the festival one of the biggest ever with a slot in the annual calendar event.

Apart from display of Bodo traditional houses, the festival also features adventure sports, night camps, rifle shooting demonstration, Jeep and elephant safaris among others.

The second half of the day witnessed cultural programmes by various indigenous communities, a fireworks show and performances from artistes from the country and neighbouring Bangladesh.

The association of the Hagrama Bridge, the longest rural river bridge of the state, with the festival has attracted a large number of visitors to the festival.