Assam Rifles set up more posts along Indo-Myanmar frontier

GUWAHATI: Assam Rifles is setting up new posts along the Indo-Myanmar border to gear up vigil against cross border movements of insurgents, smuggling of contraband goods, drugs, weapons as well as unauthorised movements of civilians, according to the Kohima-based Defence spokesman, Colonel C Konwer.

The vast stretch of Indo Myanmar Border along the North Eastern states of Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram is manned by the Assam Rilfes. This unfenced border along very challenging terrain presents a huge challenge for the Armed forces guarding it.

As part of its process of strengthening the Indo Myanmar Border, Assam Rifles has taken a number of steps to increase its presence in the remote border areas of North East. Assam Rifles is now in the process of occupying number of additional locations all along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

The Army through Eastern Command is responsible for the operations in the North East and coordinates the operations of Assam Rilfes along this border.

Cross border movements of insurgents from N-E across the border with Myanmar especially in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur has been a big challenge for the Assam Rifles personnel guarding the frontier.

Several militants groups from the Northeast especially those from Assam, Nagaland and Manipur have pitched bases in Myanmar jungles taking advantage of hostile and thickly-forested terrain there. Naga rebel group NSCN-K is known to patronize, provide training and shelter to N-E insurgent groups in Myanmar.

The Assam Rifles personnel have been keeping a strict vigil along the frontier in the vulnerable Tirap, Changlang and Longing districts of Arunachal Pradesh to prevent cross-border movements of militants as well as to check illegal activities of the ultras in these bordering districts.