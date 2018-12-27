Activists’ assault: Prime accused surrenders

JOWAI/ SHILLONG: Nidamon Chullet, the NPP leader who is the prime accused in the assault of two activists, surrendered before East Jaintia Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger in presence of the deputy SP on Tuesday.

Chullet, who is also the president of the Jaintia Hills Truck Owners and Drivers Association, was accompanied by lawyer B Goyal and some of his close relatives.

On Wednesday, another accused in the assault case, Cheerful K Ryngkhlem of Wapungskur, also surrendered before the SP.

The East Jaintia Hills police had earlier arrested six persons in connection with the attack on CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing and her colleague Amita Sangma on November 8 at Tuber Shohshrieh village in East Jaintia Hills when they were taking photographs of the alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal despite the NGT ban.

The state government, which had ordered an independent inquiry into the case and vowed to go all out against illegal mining, is yet to appoint a retired judge who will head the probe panel. The state Cabinet ordered the inquiry on November 26, 20 days after the attack.

A senior official in the government said on Wednesday the Law Department so far has not forwarded the name of the retired judge who will head the inquiry, adding that the name of the retired judge has to come from the department.

When asked about the terms of reference for the inquiry, the official said, “It will be made in consultation with the Law Department.”

The two activists and the Opposition have continuously asked the state government to order a CBI inquiry into the matter.

However, the state government has been maintaining that an independent inquiry will be the best option but the delay of over a month in instituting the inquiry has raised doubts about its sincerity.