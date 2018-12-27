4-year-old goes missing from marriage party in WGH

TURA: A four-year-old boy attending a marriage party at Bholarbita under Phulbari Police Station in West Garo Hills has mysteriously gone missing on Thursday morning.

According to police, Julfikar Sheikh (4), son of Hobi Sheikh from Gomaijura Village in Assam went missing since 4 am on Thursday. Soon after the child’s disappearance was reported, police went on a search to trace the missing boy and vehicle searches were conducted at Phulbari and Bhogularbita. Necessary information has also been shared to all police stations and outposts of both Meghalaya and Assam.

Relatives of the missing boy are yet to file an FIR in this regard.

Meanwhile, police suspect that it could be a possible case of kidnapping and that family enmity may be involved.

“We are on the case and exploring all possible angles,” a police source said.