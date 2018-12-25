PDF meet over Syiem resignation after Christmas

SHILLONG: The central executive committee (CEC) of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) will hold a meeting after Christmas to discuss the turn of events within the party.

PDF legislator Banteidor Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that the party will discuss the resignation of PN Syiem “who took the entire party by surprise on the eve of the festive season”.

Syiem on Sunday handed over his resignation to PDF president Ivanlumlang Marbaniang on the claim of being sidelined by the party in important meetings and party affairs.

Syiem also said a meeting was held to dissolve the Mawsynram PDF zonal committee. His resignation comes at a time when the one-year old party is gearing up for the 2019 council elections.