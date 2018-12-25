On Christmas eve, Church’s solidarity message for miners’ kin

SHILLONG: On the eve of Christmas, Archbishop Dominic Jala has called for uniting with the families whose dear ones are trapped in the rat-hole mine in East Jaintia Hills.

“On Christmas when many people are concentrating on singing and caroling, the church would like to be united with the friends and families whose dear ones are trapped in the coal mines,” the archbishop said when asked what would be his message on this Christmas.

At least 15 miners are trapped in the mine for 11 days now and chances of their survival are bleak.

Jala said when the whole world is rejoicing on Christmas, there are many faithful who are questioning themselves on how to establish peace, justice, honesty and development without corruption.

“Christmas is a time for families to come together and experience the joys of Christmas. It is time for everyone to pray and stand with those families who are poor and are experiencing troubles,” he added.

Celebrations

The city celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ with special services in different churches.

The commercial hubs, Police Bazar and Iewduh, were bustling since morning as locals and tourists came out in hundreds to experience the festive season in their own ways.

The places were more crowded in the evening and traffic congestion once again was a contention.