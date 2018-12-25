NPP downplays Cong’s old strategy on BJP nexus

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP) has downplayed the Congress’s strategy to target regional parties over ‘nexus’ with the BJP before the district council elections.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NPP leader Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the Congress had made similar allegations during the campaigning for the Assembly election in February and the “result is that the party is no more in power in the state”.

“We know our strategy and we all know Congress will only speak about BJP,” Tynsong said, adding that voters “are politically very sound”.Tynsong’s statement comes a day after Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh said the nexus between regional parties and the BJP in Meghalaya would be the cornerstone of the party’s campaign for the district council elections on February 27.

Reacting to a query, the NPP leader said the party has already declared the name of the candidates for the MDC election from 11 constituencies and the remaining candidates will be declared soon.

Tynsong asserted that the party wants to strengthen the traditional institutions and was confident that the NPP will win the council elections.