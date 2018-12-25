Binge drinkers often post on social media while drunk

College students who binge drink are frequently posting online while intoxicated and show signs of social media “addiction,” according to a US study.

The study, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, shows students later may regret their drinking-related posts and experience other negative consequences from combining social media and alcohol use.

“During these times when young students are feeling disinhibited by alcohol, they may be even more likely than usual to post inappropriate material without considering the future impact,” said Natalie A Ceballos from Texas State University in the US.

However, social media also may prove to be an avenue for prevention efforts among student drinkers, they said. “While college students’ reliance on social media has been identified as a risk factor for alcohol-related problems, it might also present an opportunity for innovative interventions,” Ceballos said.

Since social media use has exploded in recent years and trends among young people have changed so quickly, the researchers sought to define exactly what platforms college students are using and how they are using them, particularly in relation to alcohol use. (PTI)