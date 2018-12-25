3 carol singers die in WJH road accident

SHILLONG: A road tragedy on the eve of Christmas killed three persons at Mynsngat in West Jaintia Hills.

A Mahindra pick-up van, which was taking carol singers to a nearby church, lost control and overturned. The vehicle was ferrying 40 passengers, way beyond its capacity.

The deceased persons were not identified till the filing of the report.

Three ambulances of the 108 Emergency from Jowai, Laskein and Mawryngkneng were sent to the accident site.

Some of the injured persons were shifted to Nartiang PHC and some were taken to Batting PHC, EMRI said.