Woman recruit constable dies in train

SHILLONG: A lady recruit constable of Special Force (SF10) died under mysterious circumstances in the Jan Shatabdi Express.

Police said that the incident happened on Saturday when Shidalin Rongpeit was returning to Guwahati on a Christmas break from her basic course which she was undergoing in Assam Rifles, Dimapur, with 400 other new recruits. As per reports, she died in coach number 9.

She was a resident of Umling village in Ri Bhoi.

Senior police officials said that she was taken to Lumding Railway Hospital after collapsing in the train and on arriving in the hospital, she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Police suspect she suffered severe food poisoning after eating something on the train. However, details of the post-mortem are still awaited.