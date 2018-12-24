Train-18 receives green signal for commercial run with caveats

NEW DELHI: The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) has given his clearance — a must for the commercial run of any new service — for the launch of Train-18, India’s first Trainset, which recently had a successful trial run at speeds of up to 160 kmph.

However, the CCRS, while giving the green signal for the launch of the swank, Rs 100-crore blue-nosed engineless train equipped with many new passenger amenities, has also recommended the fencing of tracks at vulnerable locations to ensure safety.

Taking note of the inspection of the 16-coach train on December 19 at Safdarjung station in the capital and thereafter a speed trial between Safdarjung and Agra on December 20, the CCRS order has recommended certain precautionary measures like fencing and regular greasing of all the curves on the route.

Acknowledging the CCRS recommendation, a senior Railways official told IANS: “The train is likely to be launched on December 29 between Delhi and Varanasi.” Now, the Railways will turn its focus on another ambitious project — the Train-20 — the next generation aluminium-bodied sleeper class trains that will replace the Rajdhani trains on the network and is expected to be rolled out by 2020. (IANS)