Security beef-up for festivities

SHILLONG: Shillong police have made elaborate security arrangements in view of Christmas and New Year festivities.

East Khasi Hills SP Davis Marak on Friday held a meeting on the security arrangements with senior officials of the district police.

Later, Marak said that police will intensify patrolling in the city and there will be more deployment of personnel on December 25 and December 31 night.

Asserting that the police expect huge traffic on the nights of celebrations, he said personnel at the thana level have been asked to check for drunk-driving and to take strong action against those who drive under the influence of liquor.