Scribe from Delhi bikes through NE to gather materials for book

SHILLONG: A senior journalist from Guwahati and settled in New Delhi for the last 30 year, is exploring the North East region on a Himalayan Bike to tell the world about the untold stories of the region in his upcoming Book

Sabir Hussain, a 53 –year-old journalist from Hindustan Times is on a tour to North East to get the untold stories for his upcoming book.

Hussain also visited Meghalaya recently and he acquainted himself with the local culture and lifestyle of people. He experienced archery and also met the famous singer, Lou Majaw , football clubs besides visiting other different places like Dawki

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Sabir Hussain said that he was a part of a motor cycle club in Delhi and visited different places As he always had ambitions to go for solo rides, he started his rides in the year 2013 and went to Ladakh.

He also wrote a book known as “Battlefields and Paradise”

He started his journey from Siliguri on November and he visited different places like Darjeeeling, Sikkim Assam and he even went to Arunachal Pradesh and there he met senior citizens who have witnessed the war when China had occupied a large part of Arunachal Pradesh

Currently, he is in Imphal and he also plans to visit Kohima to meet the surviving veterans of the World War II

He said his another intention of riding through the North East is to see if he could still carry on with the Himalayan at the age of 53.