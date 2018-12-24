PM terms grand alliance as ‘unholy,’ of ‘rich dynasties’

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the proposed mega party coalition or a mahagathbandhan to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre, and termed it an “unholy alliance” of various political parties for ‘personal survival.’

People will see through the ‘incoherent alliance’ of ‘rich dynasties,’ Modi said during his interaction with booth workers from Chennai Central, Chennai North, Madurai, Tiruchirappally and Tiruvallur constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister said the key constituent of the mega alliance – Telugu Desam Party – was formed against the very ‘high- handedness’ of the Congress by the veteran, late chief minister N T Ramarao, but that the party was now keen to join hands with Congress.

Further, some parties in the mahagathbandhan claimed to be inspired by the socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, but the veteran himself opposed Congress and its ideaologies, Modi said.

“Today several leaders are talking about a grand alliance or a mahagathbandhan. This alliance is for personal survival, not idealogy based support. This alliance is for power, not for the people. This alliance is for personal ambitions, not people’s aspirations,” he charged.

He recalled Lohia as saying that Congress is a ‘compromise party’ which has made compromises on many ideological issues, national interest issues”.

“Corrupt and criminal elements are supreme when these parties govern. It is common knowledge how the Congress harassed Mulayamji (SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav) with cases. Have these parties done justice to the ideals of Dr Lohia,” he said, adding the answer was a ‘resounding’ no.

Taking on BJP’s former ally Telugu Desam Party, helmed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said it was floated by the veteran N T Rama Rao “who faced the anger and high-handedness of the Congress.”

“He formed a party for the pride and respect of the Telugus at a time when the Congress humiliated a chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Yet today the party of NTR wants to ally with the Congress. How can people of Andhra Pradesh accept this,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Left parties, he said while they were passing resolutions against Congress “not long ago,” calling it “pro-imperialist”, responsible for price rise, agriculture crisis and much more, now they were praising each other.

In an apparent dig at Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Modi said “another party based in Maharashtra was formed in severe opposition to the Congress leadership.”

“The truth is that this so-called grand alliance is a club of rich dynasties. They are only to promise family rule. India wants democracy, the alliance wants dynasty. India wants growth for all, the alliance wants growth only for their families.” he said lambasting the opposition grouping. (PTI)