NFR to run two Tinsukia-Naharlagun intercity express trains via Bogibeel Bridge

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Fromtier Railway (NFR) plans to introduce two new Intercity Express trains connecting Tinsukia and Naharlagun via the new Bogibeel Bridge over Brahmaputra river which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister , Narendra Modi on December 25.

The NFR informed that one train will run five days in a week and the other will run weekly. The new trains will benefit greatly the people of Arunachal Pradesh and on the north bank of Brahmaputra river. The inaugural special train will run only on December 25 and regular services will start from December 26 as per details given below:

While train no 15908 will leave Naharlagun at 05-30 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to arrive at Tinsukia at 11-00 hours, in the return direction train no 15907 will leave Tinsukia at 16-00 hours on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to arrive at Naharlagun at 21-15 hours.

On the other hand, train no 15912 will leave Naharlagun at 05-30 hours on every Thursday to arrive at Tinsukia at 11-00 hours and train no 15911 will leave Tinsukia at 18-45 hours on Thursday to arrive at Naharlagun at 00-10 hours on Friday.

The trains will have stoppages at New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhamalgaon, Dhemaji, Gogamukh, north Lakhimpur and Harmuti during jouney on both ways. The train will have one AC chair car and nine second class day coach with sitting accommodation apart from two luggage cum generator car.

The inaugural special train no 05907 will start from Dibrugarh at 11-30 hours to arrive Naharlagun at 18-45 hours on December 25.