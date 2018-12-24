Neglected kids to get a platform in Asian Fashion Week

GUWAHATI: Children neglected by society will get a chance to take part in the Apple Blossoms Asian Fashion Week, a three-day fashion exposition here from December 28.

The organisers, Apple Blossoms has in association with the city-based Avas Foundation decided to take the novel initiative to give exposure to such children through a kids fashion show in the evening of the inaugural day, a statement issued here said.

Ahead of the fashion show, 12 such kids were selected for the ramp walk grooming at a programme organised on the premises of Avas Foundation here recently.

The organisers also distributed books and food besides economic support during the programme

Besides, top designers from across the globe including Sanjana Jon from New York, Bibi Rasel from Bangladesh, Sanith Fernando from Sri Lanka, Aslam Khan from Mumbai, among others will showcase their creations during the fashion week.

Super models taking the ramp at the fashion exposition include Nimrat Kaur, Madhabilata Mitra, Parul Bindal, Runa Laha, Madhurima, Pallabi Debnath and Sushmita among others.