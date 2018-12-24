FKJGP celebrates Christmas with 15 poor families

NONGPOH: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP), Umling Circle, on Monday celebrates Christmas with the poor families of 15 villages in a function held at Umling.

More than 150 poor families of villages which include Umling, Umdu, Sohkhwai, Umdap, Lambrang, Niangbari Lum & Them, Umsarang, Umdap Rngi, Umdap Dumu, Narang, 20 Mer, Umdenlaang and Shakoikuna received blankets as Christmas gifts from the Federation to fight the cold weather as most of these poor families could not afford to buy one.

The celebration cum distribution of Christmas gifts was attended by FKJGP North Khasi Hills General Secretary, Luistar Lyngdoh, Umling Circle President Midring Mynsong, Sports Seceretary Banroy Wahlang, headmen of various villages and the people at large.

Luistar Lyngdoh while giving a short speech at the programme said as many people celebrates their Christmas at their own homes, the leaders of the federation feels that the meaningful way to enjoy and celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ would be with the poor people who are being neglected and looks down upon by the society.

Earlier, a Christmas cake was also cut and distributed among the people by the General Secretary of FKJGP NKH, Luistar Lyngdoh before distribution of blankets as part of the Christmas celebration.