Congress to harp on BJP-satrap ‘nexus’

SHILLONG: The Congress, which has gone alone in state politics post the Assembly elections held earlier this year, has asserted that the nexus between the regional parties and the BJP in Meghalaya will be the cornerstone of the party’s campaign in the forthcoming district council elections.

Speaking to media persons here, Congress senior leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is fielding her husband Fantin Joseph Lakadong from Laitumkhrah constituency, said NPP, UDP, HSPDP and all smaller conglomeration of regional parties were with the BJP and that provided the Congress with the right launching pad for its campaign.

“We have promised that we will never have any association with the BJP and we stick to it,” she said, adding that regional parties are aligning with big brother BJP and that will be the battling point in the polls.

Stating that the people of the state read between the lines, she added that there is a nexus between the present dispensation in the state and the BJP whereas the Congress is a standalone party.

She also said the Congress in the MDC elections is fielding a mix of young and old candidates in line with party president Rahul Gandhi’s view that politics must be changed by bringing new faces and new motivation.

Slamming the government over its failure to fulfil its tall promises, she said the NPP had promised to resolve the issue of ban on coal mining within a few days after coming to power but nothing has happened.

She also attacked the government over its failure to resolve the issue of Harijan Colony, besides the delay in execution of the Mega Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) and CM social assistance scheme.

Reacting to a query about the district council elections in Laitumkhrah constituency, Lyngdoh said people had asked her to contest after the sudden change in the political situation in the constituency but she believes that she cannot hold two constitutional posts and hence the supporters selected her husband as the candidate.

She also said that they have campaigned in around 7,000 residences in the constituency and the response for her husband is “very encouraging”.