Cong plans to harp on regional parties-BJP nexus, NPP indifferent

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP) has downplayed the allegations of Congress over its plans to target the regional parties over the issue of a nexus between the regional parties of the state and the BJP

The statement came from NPP as the Congress, which has gone alone in state politics post the Assembly elections held earlier this year, has decided to capitalize on the alleged nexus between the regional parties and the BJP in Meghalaya during its campaign for the forthcoming district council elections.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NPP leader, Prestone Tynsong on Monday said that the Congress even during the last Assembly elections had made similar allegations of a nexus between NPP, UDP and BJP and the result of such allegation was that the Congress is out of power now in Meghalaya.

“ We know our strategy and we all know Congress will only speak about BJP,” Tynsong said while adding that the electorates of Meghalaya are politically very sound.

Reacting to a query, he said that the NPP has already declared the name of the candidates for the MDC election from eleven constituencies; he added that the remaining candidates will be declared soon.

Tynsong while expressing confidence that the NPP will win the MDC elections, asserted that the party wants to strengthen the traditional institutions.