Assamese film bags award at US fest

GUWAHATI: Assamese film, Xhoixobote Dhemalite (Rainbow Fields) has bagged yet another award, this time for the Best Narrative Feature at the Erie International Film Festival in Pennsylvania.

Speaking to The Shillong Times over phone from Mumbai on Monday, Bidyut Kotoky, the director of the film, said the recognition to a film made in Assamese language from half way across the globe reaffirmed the faith that the “colour of emotions” was the same everywhere.

“Our tears and laughter speak a universal language that goes beyond geographical boundaries. We have always believed that in Xhoixobote Dhemalite (Rainbow Fields) we are making world cinema,” Kotoky said, while also informing that the film which released in January this year, albeit for a few days, is set for another release in Assam on February 8, 2019.

The filmmaker hoped for a better response from audiences in Assam with the re-release in February.

It may be noted that Xhoixobote Dhemalite was taken off cinemas in the state after a few days of its release in January 2018 with the commercial blockbuster, Padmaavat, released at about the same time.

Inspired by true events and set in Assam during the turbulent 1980s, Xhoixobote Dhemalite (Rainbow Fields) is a film about children growing up in violence-affected places how such unrest and strife leaves an indelible mark on their growth.

The cast has internationally acclaimed actors such as Victor Banerjee besides seasoned actors like Nipon Goswami, Nikumoni Barua, Dipannita Sharma, Nakul Vaid and Naved Aslam.

In July this year, Xhoixobote Dhemalite (Rainbow Fields) became the first Assamese film to be commercially released in the US. The film has already won a number of international awards, including Best Film at Hollywood CineFest, three awards, including that of the Best Film at the Love International Film Festival, Los Angeles (California) and Best Script award at the Veritas Film Festival, Florida.