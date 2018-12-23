Wife moves court over custodial death probe

SHILLONG: The wife of school teacher Hillary Momin, who allegedly died after police assault, has filed a writ petition in the High Court requesting punishment of the accused and compensation by the Police Department.

The counsel for the petitioner informed that the Chief Justice took up the case on Friday and directed the Police Department to file their show-cause and also the report of the investigation in the next hearing.

Hillary was arrested on August 3 by Songsak police. He was allegedly beaten up and was released the next morning. He died on August 11. His wife, Licitisitha D. Shira, and her brother Japan D Shira had lodged an FIR but there was no progress in investigation. Even after approaching the deputy commissioner of East Garo Hills, there was no positive response.