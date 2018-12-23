We have adhered to transparent governance: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal Sonowal claimed that there has not been any allegation of corruption during the past two and a half years of his government because of transparent governance in the state.

“Not a single case of corruption can be alleged during the two and half years of the present state government because of transparent governance. The previous government could not facilitate an environment of growth and rampant corruption had engulfed the entire system, Sonowal said in his address at the 11th national conference of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here on Sunday.

The chief minister further recalled the history of the country, saying, “We get inspired to take India to the exalted position of a world’s leading country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat motto guides us to work hard for the nation and achieve excellence.”

Referring to Lachit Barphukan’s victory over the Mughals for seventeen times which prevented the latter from expanding their empire in the South East Asian region, the chief minister said that when the people of the country are determined they can defeat strongest of enemies and the country’s history is filled with many such inspiring stories of patriotism.

“From Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, throughout the length and breadth of the country, young people must be taught the correct history which will instil a sense of patriotism and commitment towards the society,” he opined.

“The state government has endeavoured to provide best service to the people so that all sections of the society can lead a life of dignity,” Sonowal said.

Addressing the conference, Governor Jagdish Mukhi urged the young generation to learn from the glorious history of the country.