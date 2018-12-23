Walls apart

Christmas light only a flicker of hope for those at MIMHANS, Shillong jail

There is nothing about Christmas that one does not know. But beyond everything that is known and behind the decorated façade lies another world. There, the Christmas light is only a flicker and not a blazing sun. There is more of longing than togetherness. Past was life and present is drowned in darkness. Yet the festival touches hearts of those who live in that world and creates a ripple of hope, even if it is short-lived.

As cathedrals and churches in the city are lit up and markets get flooded with buyers, those living behind the walls of Shillong District Jail and MIMHANS only dream to be part of the fervour. Though authorities do their best to share the joy, nothing compensates for the joy of celebrating the festival with family and loved ones.

For the 25-year-old BCom student from West Khasi Hills whose home for this Christmas is MIMHANS, celebrations are more official than personal. When Sunday Shillong met the young man with the help of doctors at the mental health institute, he had just attended a pre-Christmas celebration with songs and preaching by veteran church members and was getting ready for the ‘tea party’ with fellow inmates.

The fair complexioned man with a handsome facial contour smiles pleasantly after finishing every sentence. But his restless eyes constantly search for a way home. He has been visiting the hospital for the last eight years and feels terrible that his studies are hampered.

When asked about his family, he looked at the nurses and the doctors standing nearby. They are family but what about parents? “My father and mother live in the village. They often visit me and will visit for the festival too,” he smiled again, this time with a fixed gaze.



For Christmas, the young man wishes to get well soon and get back to studies.

His friend in the men’s ward of MIMHANS, a 27-year-old Bengali from Assam, is a talkative type. He was indeed in a celebratory mood after thoroughly enjoying the carols sung by the church members. All through the programme, he had kept the beat by clapping and his enthusiasm had greatly encouraged others in the audience who joined him.

The man, with thinning hairline and dark complexion, has bright eyes which talk more than words. His father is dead and mother stays with other siblings in Assam. “We really enjoy here. These madams (the doctors and nurses) give us cake and decorate the hospital. I have friends here and we share the joy,” he said without a pause.

Doctors, nurses and other staff have put up a Christmas tree near the reception and wreaths on the wall on one side.

He understands that it is necessary for him to stay in the hospital and he adjusts himself to the surrounding. “What to do? We have to celebrate inside the hospital. But my mother will come. My siblings too come to meet me but I am not sure whether they will come before Christmas,” he said.

Senior doctors at MIMHANS said every year the hospital organises get-togethers and distributes eatables. NGOs and church members also come. With their homilies, preachers ask them to be stronger to endure and conquer the darkness. Let there be hope.

“I just wish I get well soon and go home,” said the man from Assam.

It has been three months that this short-statured woman in her late twenties is staying at MIMHANS for treatment. The woman from Nongstoin loves to dance and every Christmas at home, she would be the carefree dancer. “I know how to cook too. At home, we cook special food on the day,” she recollected.

The young woman is clever and one cannot fool her with mindless questions. “Of course,” she said stressing on the words when asked whether she longed to go home on Christmas. As the permitted time ended, the lady rose and wished Merry Christmas before joining her companions in the women’s ward.

Those at MIMHANS are not alone in their grief. So what if the inhabitants of the world outside the iron grills do not spare a thought for them, they have faith in the light bestowed on mankind by the Son of God. One day the door to freedom will open for them, believe the inmates of the women’s ward at Shillong jail.

The red iron gate leads to despair but prayers can wash away the sins, said a 22-year-old inmate. “God has sent us here to realise our mistakes. We will be out one day as a new life beckons,” she said the profound words with the ease of a scholar.

The woman is staying in the prison for a year now. She will be away from her family on Christmas and celebrate the festival with invisible shackles around her leg. But that does not make her smiling face less bright. She looks more beautiful when her smiling face tries to veil the sad eyes like a diligent lover.

There are 16 prisoners in the women’s ward who stay in two rooms. Among them, the oldest inmate is staying for two and a half years. “The prison has become a home away from home. We pray together, we share food and we celebrate every occasion together,” said another inmate who came in October.

Shillong jail has more inmates than its actual capacity. There are 407 male and 16 female prisoners whereas the strength is 155 and 15, respectively. Despite overcrowding, inmates cannot but long to see their families during celebrations. “I have a daughter who is really small and is not allowed to visit. I miss her, especially on Christmas,” said a 20-year-old inmate.

Each of them has a story, a different “sin” that led the way of life into the cell but all of them unite in despair and loneliness.

“Life inside is all the same and boring,” said an inmate.

Some of them have soft skills and wish they could utilise it to earn livelihood inside prison. Though there is a crafts teacher, the government has not permitted supply of raw materials for knitting, weaving or other handicrafts. Had that been, life would have been a little different and meaningful.

It was a Kafkaesque procedure to get permission to walk through the impenetrable iron gate of the women’s ward at Shillong jail. It was even harder to walk out of the gate as the anguish is too contagious.

NGOs, the Voluntary Health Association of Meghalaya and religious groups keep visiting the inmates during the Christmas week celebrations till the eve of the festival. They distribute gifts, food and hope.

The government has recently sanctioned supply of toothpaste, toothbrushes and slippers to inmates making life inside the high walls slightly better.

The jail authorities too organise midnight prayers and distribute cakes inside the barracks for the inmates. The Christmas feast is on December 27. But they too are struggling to manage as manpower is a constant crisis. There are only 46 guarding staff for so many inmates though the sanctioned posts are 87.

Additional DG Prisons B L Buam, who is camping in Delhi, said, “We want to ensure human dignity in jail and Christmas is an occasion to remind prisoners about the love of God. Jail is not a place for punishment but a place for reformation and more so, Christmas is an occasion for prisoners to reform mentally and spiritually. We want to respect human rights and in this regard, we will deal with them in a dignified manner.”

While the faithful will find solace in carols and sermons during midnight mass in churches bedecked with lights and stars, some children of God will be groping in the dark. “This is only a phase of life and as we are reformed, the divine light will shine on us and our families who too are suffering because of the distance,” said a young inmate at Shillong jail as she put her hand forward to wish Merry Christmas.

~ NM