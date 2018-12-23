Pre-Christmas celebrations at St Anthony’s

SHILLONG: A pre-Christmas-cum-Charity programme was organised by the St. Anthony’s School Past Pupil Association (SASPPA), at St Anthony’s School here on Saturday.

Various activities for children, live music featuring local talents, food stalls and others were carried out on the day.

Established in 2013, the association has been actively involved in sharing the joy of Christmas with the lesser privileged children of the society. With a desire to spread Christmas smiles, this is the third time SASPPA is organising the event. The association is looking forward to the support and encouragement of all the past pupils of the school.

Another pre-Christmas musical evening was also organised by Ieng Rasong Sports Social & Cultural Club at Savio Hall, Laitumkhrah on Thursday.