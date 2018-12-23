Poor women get saris at Bharat Sevashram

SHILLONG: Nearly 50 under-privileged women received saris at Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS), a philanthropic organisation, on Jail Road on Saturday. The distribution ceremony was followed by a Purnima (full moon) Puja and Shanti Yagna. Meanwhile, the five-day yoga camp organised by BSS also concluded on Saturday with around hundred participants receiving yoga education from Prof. Nipendranath Purkayat and Pratima Choudhury who were the main instructors.

Similar yoga classes will be imparted again next year. Apart from this, regular yoga classes will be held at the ashram premises every Sunday starting from January next year.