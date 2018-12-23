Pak dismisses India’s Kartarpur land swap offer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected India’s request to swap Kartarpur with another piece of land in order to make it a part of India.

“There is absolutely no question of any land swap,” said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal here on Thursday, on being asked whether his country would consider handing over the Kartarpur land to India in a swap deal.

“The Kartarpur Corridor was a gesture for the Sikh minority community made on their request to provide a visa free corridor, facilitating their visit of a shrine of importance to them.”

“The decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor was taken at the state-to-state level and the Indian government was fully involved in it,” Faisal added. (PTI)