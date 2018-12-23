National convention of tax practitioners concludes

GUWAHATI: The two-day convention of All India Federation of Tax Practitioners concluded here on Sunday with four technical sessions conducted on judiciary, income tax and insolvency and bankruptcy.

The first topic of the day, “Analysis of cash transactions under income tax with special reference to demonetisation period assessments” was introduced by Aditya Toshniwal, a chartered accountant. The topic was dealt in detail by Premlata Bansal, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India.

The topic, “Judiciary-yesterday, today and tomorrow” was introduced by Kamal Agarwal, advocate, Gauhati High Court while Sonia Mathur, a senior advocate from Delhi spoke on the subject.

Another technical session of the convention was held on a current issue, “Impact of new insolvency law on income tax assessments”. G N Sahewalla introduced the topic to the House, while Mamta Binani, a company secretary from Kolkata dealt with the issue in detail. The session was chaired by Justice Achintya Malla Bujorbaruah, Judge of Gauhati High Court.

The final topic, “Insolvency and bankruptcy law-challenges and opportunities”, was introduced to the house by advocate Rahul Kaushik from Delhi. Subodh Kumar Agarwal, a chartered accountant from Kolkata spoke on the subject.

Ashok Saraf, the newly elected national president of the federation for the year 2019, convened the convention, attended by more than 1100 delegates and guests.