Mining ban, technology blamed for tepid Christmas market

SHILLONG: Blame it on the ban on coal mining or dearer commodities, Christmas market does not have the same buzz as it used to be six to seven years ago affecting both buyers and sellers.

As prices rise and income of a large section of the population falls post NGT prohibition, revellers feel the pocket pinch before Christmas.

Wansngur Shabong, a small-time businesswoman from Sohra, told The Shillong Times that the ban, which was imposed in 2014, has adversely affected livelihood.

“Prices of commodities were already rising from 2011,” said Shabong, who recently set up a stall at SARAS fair.

The situation is worse for the lower middle class and poor families. M Marwein, a kwai vendor in the city and father of three, said it is difficult to meet ends and Christmas is especially a hard time because “we have to get new clothes for our children”.

Marwein said his wife works too but money “is just slipping out of hand” this festival season.

Linda Marak, a vendor selling vegetables in Garo Bazaar, said, “The market is cold and everything is pricey. Prices of vegetables are also high and the business is low.”

The lady comes to the market at 7 am and sits till 8 pm but buyers are less even in this festive season. Marak has a school-going child. She is yet to shop for Christmas.

Traders too complain of low footfall and blame it on the ban on coal mining. “The market would flourish during festival six-seven years ago but now it is tepid. Who will buy so much when so many people are jobless after the ban,” said a shop owner in the city.

While earlier Christmas sales would start from the beginning of December, traders said this year it picked up only after December 15.

However, some said there was not much decline in sales as compared to last year.

WhatsApp hits card business

Besides clothes and decorations, card business too has taken a hit in this age of internet and social media.

Suraj Bajoria, proprietor of Halmark in Police Bazar,said Christmas card sales have gone down by 20 per cent. “Now most of the people wish on WhatsApp or other social media. We cannot stop the changing mode of communication. And why just Christmas, even sale of other cards has gone down by 70 per cent,” he said.

Archies card and gift shop is also recording dwindling sales. The variety of cards has also reduced.

Ricky Renthlei, senior programme coordinator of Bethany Society, said handmade cards made by Persons with Disabilities are still in demand.

“It is a positive sign as people are going for creativity. The materials used are also eco-friendly and made as per people’s designs,” he said.

The cards are sold at Rs 40-50 and are on high demand not only during Christmas but for weddings, birthdays and other occasions.

“Cards are something of value and giving them to people is when you feel close to them and respect them,” he said when asked whether he prefers WhatsApp messages to cards.