Life term for mob violence in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Manipur Assembly has passed a bill which recommends life imprisonment for those involved in mob violence, if it results in the death of a person.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who also holds charge of the Home department, moved the ‘The Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Bill, 2018’ in the state Assembly.

The bill was passed by the Assembly unanimously on Friday. It recommends a rigorous life imprisonment term if the crime results in the death of a victim. The bill was introduced in the Assembly in the wake of incidents of mob lynchings in the state.

In September, a man was lynched at Tharoijamm in Thoubal district for allegedly trying to steal a scooter. (PTI)