Kardashian-Jenner sisters shutting down their apps

The Kardashian-The Kardashian- Jenner sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khole and Kylie, have shut down their subscription apps. The reality TV stars will stop updating their three-year-old apps and websites in 2019. The move came after another sister, Kendall, shut down her app and site last year. “We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. “We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead,” Kim wrote on her website. Similar notices were posted by Kylie and Khloe. The Kardashian-Jenners’ digital properties, launched in 2015, were developed and managed by Whalerock Industries, the production house headed by CEO Lloyd Braun. The Kardashian-Jenner apps were free but offered additional content to subscribers who paid USD 2.99 per month. (PTI)