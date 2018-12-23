Joint Christmas carol at Umsning enthuses festive spirit among masses

NONGPOH: With an objective to ignite the spirit of joy and peace among all Christians to celebrate the festive occasion of Christmas, the United Christian Umsning Area once again came up with a joint Christmas carol participated by different churches of Umsning which also ended up with a Christmas Musical evening. The Joint Christmas Carol was held at Umsning playground.

The 6th Joint Carol event which started with a function that witnessed the participation of more than hundreds of Christian faithful who lighted up the event with Christmas song and also through distribution of gifts to different individual of Umsning Area.

Eddie G Kharbani, Chairman of the United Christian Umsning Area, told the newsmen, that the Christmas Carol is an initiative to unite all Christian faithful who belong from different churches, to celebrate the birth day of the Holy Lord Jesus Christ in spirit of joys and harmonious.

“The message of the Christmas should reach to everyone heart, that Jesus Christ had come to the World to save us from sin, Lord had been born in humanity which spread the message of Love, Care and Blessing to one and all, we must celebrate Christmas in spirit of joys”, Kharbani added.

The Celebration was also enthralled by the Christmas Musical Evening participated by different musical band from Jowai, Shillong and Umsning.