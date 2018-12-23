‘Hope came Down to bring peace and love’

TURA: “Deck the Halls with boughs of Holly” this famous Christmas song whose words were composed in 1881 is spreading across homes in Garo Hills on the eve of Christmas- the biggest festival in this part of the world.

While homes have been whitewashed and trees decked with colorful lights, localities are preparing for a night of community dancing and festivity even as last minute shopping for clothes and shoes continue with families thronging the Tura market for the best bargains.

Thousands of people will be out on the streets well past midnight and into the early hours of the morning to celebrate Christmas.

But before all of that is the special service across churches to welcome the birth of the saviour Lord Jesus Christ.

Bells will chime at midnight to announce the birth of the Lord and lakhs of Christians will offer prayers of thanksgiving.

The message of the Catholic Church in Garo Hills is about “Joy, Peace and Love”.

“God sent his only son to this world to bring peace and love. He gave the greatest gift of all- love and forgiveness,” said Rev. Fr. Mukhim while speaking on the importance of Christmas.

He also mentioned that Christmas is a time of giving and there is always joy in doing so and urged upon devotees to do their bid for the less fortunate.

The message of Christmas at the Tura Baptist Church, the biggest and oldest church in town, is that “There is Hope in Christ”.

On Christmas Eve a special childrens programme followed by a Christmas concert will begin the celebrations at Tura A Baptist Church before the midnight service where record number of devotees are expected to attend.

Some of the events that will take place during Christmas is the community feast across localities not just in Tura but even in villages and hamlets.

Special bamboo structures have been constructed in open fields to accommodate the large number of revellers who will dance the night away in various localities.