First ever ‘Dareng Festival’ held in Chokpot

TURA: ’Dareng Festival’ was for the first time organised on December 20 and 21 at Chokpot in South Garo Hills by local organisations like the GSU, FKJGP and others in collaboration with the district administration and the Chokpot Civil Sub-Division Office, as part of the region’s winter festival.

The festival was sponsored by local MLA Lazarus M Sangma and South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), Abraham T Sangma.

The festival was attended by Chokpot MLA, Lazarus M Sangma as the Chief Guest. Speaking during the inaugural function, Sangma said that the festival should be celebrated at a much larger scale in the future and urged the residents of the region to cooperate.

On the concluding day of the festival renowned musicians from Garo Hills like legendary Garo Singer Lucas Marak, rock bands Rough Roads, Skubo and others enthralled the crowd with their beautiful renditions.

It may be mentioned that ‘Dareng Festival’ gets its name from the Dareng River which flows through Chokpot.