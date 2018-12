SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited Byrnihat, the industrial hub in Ri –Bhoi, to ensure that factories here adhere to necessary compliance.

The chief minister visited Megha Cashew, NEZone Pipes, Kingfisher Bottling plant, UB Group, Savam American Strong beer, CMJ Breweries to check whether they are following environmental guidelines and other compliance, which is required to operate.