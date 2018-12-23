Cardi B breast-feeds, strips naked in her new music video

Cardi B has broken all the Cardi B has broken all the glass ceilings with her latest music video. Every part of the clip, right from stripping naked to breastfeeding a baby, yells boldness. The three-minute long video of the song titled Money features the American rapper in many catchy outfits, and in certain parts, without any. At one point, Cardi bears her rear for the camera and sits on a piano stark naked! And that’s not all, the video also features the Grammy nominee, who recently embraced motherhood, feeding a baby. According to a report by a website, the baby is most likely not the rapper’s 5-month-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi B is not the only celebrity who has recently made headlines for embracing her womanhood at a public platform. Earlier this month Rachel McAdams attracted some much-needed attention after she let photographer Claire Rothstein capture her with a breast pump on. The actor, without any doubt, looked stunning in a Versace outfit and accessories with a breast pump. And let’s not forget, Model Mara Martin who turned heads at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show earlier this year, when she walked the ramp while breastfeeding her five-month-old infant. (ANI)