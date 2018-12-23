News Alerts
A view in the night of December 23 of fourth rail-road bridge over the River Brahmaputra at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district on the south bank. The bridge is being inaugurated by the Prime Minister on December 25.
News AlertREGIONAL

Bogibeel Bridge being decked up for the D-day

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The fourth rail-road bridge over the River Brahmaputra in Assam has been get readied for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for December 25. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is going to dedicate bridge to the nation in a grand ceremony at the site of the bridge at Bogibeel on the South bank of the river in Dibrugarh district.

The bridge will revolutionise the surface communication  between Dhemaji/Lakhimpur  districts of Assam on the north bank of Brahmaputra with more developed South bank districts of Assam. It will also boost surface communication with the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh from South bank of Brahmaputra to a great extent.

So far in the absence of a bridge,  the people from flood prone Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts either have to cross the mighty rivers through hours-long ride on motor-boats/ferry  or have to take long road route via Tezpur crossing Koliabhomora Bridge over Brahmaputra.

The 4.98 kilometer bridge took over 12 years for completion of construction and has been built at the cost of over Rs 5000 crore

 

