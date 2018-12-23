AAI ties up with UNDP to implement rural project

GUWAHATI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has tied up with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement a project to develop 15 villages near the LGBI Airport here.

The project, “Resilience Building of communities around Guwahati Airport,” aims to create an enabling environment for sustainable economic and social development, with special focus on women and children and building the resilience of the community using a participatory approach.

Under the initiative, development challenges such as improvement of health services, education, and sanitation among others will be taken up

The project was launched at a function at Upardani Higher Secondary School, Rani near here on Saturday where senior AAI officials, members of UNDP, school children, their principals and local community members were present.

“AAI has special focus in the Northeast region and through CSR schemes, we are trying to maximise the welfare of local community who were affected by airport projects. Sectors such as health, education, sanitation and skill development are primarily focused in our CSR schemes. We are hopeful that this partnership with UNDP will cater to the under privileged sections of the society,” AAI regional executive director, D.K Kamra said.

He said that desktop computers were distributed among schools while distribution of solar LED lanterns, water purifiers among 10,000 villagers will soon follow. “Other facilitate include mobile medical units, toilet sanitation,” Kamra said.

Addressing the gathering R.N Kalita, the local MLA lauded AAI for the initiative and hoped that it would come up with similar schemes in future, for which a proposal has been submitted.

He also urged the UNDP representatives to provide proper training to the people for operating computers and IT equipment.