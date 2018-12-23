Developed By: iNFOTYKE
6 security men injured in J&K grenade blast
Srinagar: Six security men were injured on Saturday in a grenade explosion in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.
According to the police, security forces were withdrawing after a search operation in Hassanpura village of Arwani area when militants hiding in a crowd of people hurled a grenade injuring six security men.
“The injured include six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a local policeman.
“The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. After first aid, the injured security personnel were discharged from the hospital,” said a police official. (IANS)
Comments