T-Series academy opened in Northeast

GUWAHATI: T-Series Stage Works Academy, the education wing of music label and production house, T-Series, forayed into the Northeast with the launch of a centre here on Saturday.

The centre, spread over 15,000 square foot area on RG Baruah Road here, aims to groom students from the region in the field of cinema, television and performing arts under the banner of Gulshan Kumar Film and Television Institute of India, based in Noida.

The academy has tied up with a local production house, Dream House Productions, in a bid to tap the right talent for grooming and making them ready to avail of assignments at a national platform.

Singer and director of T-Series Stage Works academy, Tulsi Kumar, who is late Gulshan Kumar’s daughter, said there was a vast pool of human resources to be tapped in the Northeast. Students will also have a chance to be trained by the best of faculty and advisory teams. “There will be short-term basic and advanced courses on singing, acting, modeling and dance,” Kumar said.