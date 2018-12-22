SP (Traffic), ‘victim’ to be quizzed

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills SP, Davis Marak, on Friday said that both the SP (Traffic), B.J Laloo, and Manavon Massar will be questioned by the Police.

Both the parties have filed FIRs against each other in the matter.

Manavon Massar filed the FIR against the SP (Traffic) alleging abuse of power, violent attack and attempt to murder besides illegal confinement. On the other hand, Laloo has filed an FIR saying that Manavon Massar was driving his car in a rash and negligent manner and he overtook an entire line of vehicles besides behaving aggressively.

Speaking on the matter, Davis Marak said that both the FIRs have been registered and the matter is being investigated.