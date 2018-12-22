No action against Chullet until proven guilty: NPP

SHILLONG: The state president of the National People’s Party (NPP) has asserted that he is not going to take any action against party leader, Nidamon Chullet, until he is proven guilty by the court.

Nidamon Chullet, president of the NPP Jaintia Hills region, is accused of assaulting CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing, and activist Amita Sangma in East Jaintia Hills recently while they were investigating illegal coal mining in the district.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, state president of the National People’s Party, WR Kharlukhi, however, said that he would expel Chullet the day after the Court finds him guilty.

“If the verdict comes today that he is guilty, I will expel him from the party tomorrow,” he said.

The statement from Kharlukhi comes a day after Amita Sangma submitted a photograph of the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, with Chullet along with an affidavit in the High Court of Meghalaya demanding a CBI probe into the assault.

Kharlukhi also clarified that the picture of Chullet was taken during a pre-election rally in Shillong when Conrad Sangma was not the chief minister, but the president of the party.

“Everyone came and clicked pictures with him that time,” he said.

When asked about the demands for a CBI inquiry, he questioned the agency saying “what has the CBI done so far in the ‘white ink’ case?”

Stating that judicial inquiry is the best option, he assured that there will be no interference from the government as a retired judge will always be independent.