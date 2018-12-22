National conference deliberates on GST

GUWAHATI: A two-day national conference of All India Federation of Tax Practitioners which got under way here on Saturday deliberated on various topics including areas of litigations under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the importance of judicial rulings under earlier laws.

Moderating the technical session, Anurag Goel, commissioner of state GST, Assam, informed the participants regarding recent developments and trends in GST.

Arun Kumar Agarwal, a chartered accountant and GST expert from Kolkata, spoke at length on the taxability of works contract with special reference to composite and mixed supply under GST. Raginee Goyal, a chartered accountant here, spoke on the topic, GST – recent trends and way forward.

The conference was inaugurated by Justice Deepak Gupta, Judge at Supreme Court as chief guest and Justice I A Ansari, Judge at Punjab State Human Rights Commission, as guest of honour.

Three more technical sessions on topics such as judiciary trends, income tax and cash transactions and insolvency law are scheduled for Sunday.